The Olympic Virtual Series is to return in 2022 following the first edition this year, with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) noting its success at the Olympic Summit.

A review was received at the Summit, with the first Olympic Virtual Series bringing together virtual sports from five International Federations.

There were nearly 250,000 participants in 2021, with more than two million entries between them.

The Summit noted that, building from this base, the Olympic Virtual Series should continue on an annual basis, which can give Federations an opportunity to reach out, engage with, and promote their sports, all while reaching new communities.

Details about next year's Olympic Virtual Series will be confirmed in the first half of 2022, according to the IOC, with dates and sports to be included.

It was the 10th Olympic Summit, this time held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baseball, cycling, rowing, sailing and motorsport were all part of the 2021 Olympic Virtual Series, which ran from May 13 to June 23.