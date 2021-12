The Globe and Mail will continue as Team Canada's official national news media partner through to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) agreed to extend the deal with the publication.

"Canada's National Newspaper" will continue to support Team Canada's brand campaigns as well as the Coaches Excellence Fund which recognises coaches who contribute to medal-winning Olympic performances.

"We know we can transform Canada through the power of sport and our goal is to inspire Canadians to their own greatness through the stories of Canadian Olympians," said David Shoemaker, chief executive and secretary general of the COC.

"That is why we are so fortunate to have a tremendous partner in The Globe and Mail that can help us tell those stories through their vast national platforms.

The Globe and Mail is set to work with the Canadian Olympic Committee at the Beijing 2022 and Paris 2024 Olympic Games ©Getty Images

"We are incredibly excited about the content to come over the next four years and two Olympic Games."

The Globe and Mail are set to have journalists on the ground at Beijing 2022 and Paris 2024 to give their readers optimum news coverage and insight into the events.

"Canadian athletes had tremendous success at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, and it was our honour and privilege to bring the athletes’ stories to life across print, online and mobile platforms for fans in Canada and around the world," said Phillip Crawley, publisher and chief executive of The Globe and Mail.

"Our coverage will continue to be deep and far-reaching across all our platforms."