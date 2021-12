Hungary wins singles titles on first day of finals at Teqball World Championships

Hungary's Anna Izsák and Ádám Blázsovics claimed the women's and men's singles titles respectively on the first day of finals at the Teqball World Championships at the Gliwice Arena in Poland here.

Coming in as the top seed, Izsák made sure she lived up to those expectations with a straight-sets victory over Poland's Paulina Łężak.

Łężak battled her way to the final as fifth seed, but the home crowd could not get her over the line in Gliwice, with the Hungarian winning 12-8, 12-7.

After two nail-biting semi-finals worthy of any final, the United States' Carolyn Greco defeated Natalia Guitler for the bronze medal, though the exciting showdown was dampened by an injury to the Brazilian.

Guitler received medical attention for 10 minutes following the first set for a suspected hamstring injury.

Prior to a narrow loss to Izsák in the final four, Greco was in superb form and had defeated her opponent in the group stage in straight sets.

This time, it was a lot more straightforward, with the American winning 12-5, 12-2.

Anna Izsák claimed the women's singles title ahead of Paulina Łężak and Carolyn Greco today ©ITG

Blázsovics retained his singles title by a 12-6, 10-12, 12-6 score against Frenchman Julien Grondin, who scrapped back in the second set to take it to a decider.

Despite showing real signs of threat with a pair of rocket feet, Grondin was unable to deal with the Hungarian's versatility across the table, taking the silver medal instead.

In the bronze-medal match, Poland's Adrian Duszak won a dramatic third set to send the fans into a frenzy, beating Romanian world number one Apor Györgydeák 9-12, 12-10, 12-10.

Györgydeák struggled in the semi-finals against Grondin despite looking good for the final beforehand, with the 21-year-old hopeful of a medal.

There was a contentious moment in the latter stages with the Romanian winning 10-7 where what looked like a successful smash was chalked off as he was deemed to be over the line, despite replays showing it to be unclear.

Duszak did not drop a point from there on his way to the podium.

Competition concludes tomorrow with finals in the men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles.