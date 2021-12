Golfer Olesen cleared of sexual assault after blaming flight behavior on sleeping pills

Ryder Cup-winning golfer Thorbjørn Olesen has been cleared of sexual assault and two other charges after blaming his behavior on a transatlantic flight on sleeping pills.

The 31-year-old had been accused of sexual assault, assault by beating and being drunk on an aircraft, but was acquitted by a court in London today.

The allegations related to a flight from Memphis to London on July 29 2019, following the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational tournament in Tennessee.

Olesen had been verbally abusive on the flight, urinated on one passenger and groped a women's breast, the court was told by the prosecution during the trial.

But Olesen's defence team were successful their argument that the Danish golfer was not in control of his body, acting as an "automaton".

Sleeping pills purchased from a "dodgy website" by Olesen's partner were blamed for the golfer's antics.

In a statement issued post-trial, Olesen said he wanted to "apologise wholeheartedly to everyone on board the flight".

Thorbjørn Olesen played at the Rio 2016 Olympics ©Getty Images

"I do not remember anything that happened after take-off, but I am embarrassed and ashamed by the account of my actions that was outlined during the trial.

"My behaviour was completely out of character and nothing like this has ever happened to me before or since."

The case has had a "devastating impact on me personally", Olesen added, declaring that "I now want to focus on my golf".

Olesen beat Jordan Spieth in the singles when Europe won the Ryder Cup in Paris in 2018.

Once ranked 33rd in the world, Olesen's stock has plummeted since his 2019 arrest.

He is now the world number 432.

Olesen has five European Tour wins, two top-10 finishes and majors and appeared at the Rio 2016 Olympics.