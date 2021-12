Tributes have been paid to Russian taekwondo athlete Arina Biktimirova, who has died at the age of 19.

Biktimirova reportedly lost consciousness on November 28 at home, according to Russian newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda.

An ambulance was called but was unable to revive Biktimirova.

A medical examination was reportedly carried out to determine the cause of death.

Biktimirova had competed at last month’s International Taekwondo Federation (ITF) Junior European Championships in Crete, where she claimed a gold medal.

Her taekwondo club said Biktimirova underwent medical checks prior to the event and no issues were detected.

"Nothing foreshadowed a tragedy," a message from the TAEKO-club in VKontakte read.

"Arina was absolutely healthy.

"Before the European Championship, which she won, Arina underwent an in-depth medical examination.

"There were no health problems and today at 4am she was gone."

Komsomolskaya Pravda reported that Biktimirova had been studying at the Perm State University, as well as pursuing a taekwondo career.

Biktimirova had been studying to become a radiophysicist.