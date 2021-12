Chile were crowned mixed team champions on the final day of the World Para Powerlifting Championships in Tbilisi.

With reigning champions Egypt and 2019 silver medallists Brazil failing to register teams, Chile seized their opportunity in the Georgian capital.

Camila Campos, Jorge Carinao and Juan Carlos Garrido starred as Chile overcame Ukraine to win gold.

"We were really united as a team, the three of us, and you could see that," said Carinao.

Ten teams participated in the mixed team competition as Chile advanced through to the knockout stage with more than 30 points the difference to the rest of the field.

Chile faced France and Colombia went head-to-head with the 2019 bronze medallists Ukraine in two close semi-finals.

Ukraine defeated Colombia thanks to Anton Kriukov’s final lift of 220 kilograms while Juan Carlos Garrido's lift of 173kg pushed Chile into the final by a margin of 2.4 points against France.

Nataliia Oliinyk, Kriukov and Kostiantyn Panasiuk produced strong lifts but Ukraine fell 7kg short of Chile as they had to settle for silver.

Campos, Carinao and Garrido recorded 485 points to capture the world title.

"We are really happy and satisfied with the results," added Carinao.

"We didn't want to have any nightmares in the competition and we played it intelligently."

Colombia overcame France in the bronze-medal match courtesy of impressive showing from Ana Lucia Pinto, Bryan Balanta and Francisco Palomeque.

China topped the medal standings with five golds, four silvers and four bronzes, followed by Iran with three golds, two silvers and one bronze, and Nigeria with three golds, one silver and two bronzes.