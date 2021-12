Hideki Kuriyama has been named the manager of the Japanese national baseball team, replacing Atsunori Inaba who stepped down earlier this year.

Inaba led Japan to a historic gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and Kuriyama says he was surprised Inaba departed after a year that also included a World Baseball Softball Confederation Premier12 title.

"I was surprised," said Kuriyama, 60, who is a former Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) outfielder, golden glove winner and enjoyed a nine-season career with the Tokyo Yakult Swallows.

"I had never imagined I would have this opportunity."

Kuriyama managed the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters from 2012 to 2021, leading them to the Pacific League title in 2012 and 2016 and the Japan Series title in 2016, and received the Matsutaro Shoriki Award in 2016 for his contribution to the development of professional baseball.

After winning gold at Tokyo 2020, Japanese players threw their former coach, Atsunori Inaba, who Hideki Kuriyama will replace, into the air ©Getty Images

He added: "The number of children playing baseball is decreasing.

"I want to build a team made of players who fight with their souls and demonstrate how fun playing baseball is."

NOB Commissioner Akira Saito said: "As the face of Samurai Japan, I believe coach Kuriyama will lead not only the Japanese baseball world but also the sports world."

NPB secretary general Atsushi Ihara, who led the Committee managing the hiring process, said they were looking for a manager who has the "ability to communicate nationwide" and possess an "understanding of the entire baseball world, including the amateur sector."

Baseball is not a part of the Olympic programme for Paris 2024, but the WBSC has announced its intention to be included at Los Angeles 2028.