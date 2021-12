Buesselberg leads ILCA 6 World Championships as racing begins in Oman

Germany’s Julia Buesselberg leads the women's competition at the International Laser Class Association (ILCA) 6 World Championships after racing finally began in Oman.

Sailors were frustrated yesterday when conditions prevented the opening day of competition from taking place.

Three races were held today at the Al-Mussanah Sports City.

Buesselberg had finished down in 14th place in the opening race of the day, which was won by Viktorija Andrulyte of Lithuania.

The German sailor responded by ending as the runner-up to Poland’s Agata Barwinska in the second race, before triumphing in the final contest of the day.

The results gave Buesselberg a total score of 17 points, placing her at the top of the standings.

France’s Monika Mikkola lies second on 30 points following second-, seventh- and 21st-place results today.

She is tied with Greece’s Vasileia Karachaliou, who placed fifth, seventh and 18th across the day’s racing.

Greece's Vasileia Karachaliou is in the top three after the opening day of racing ©Getty Images

Denmark's Olympic champion Anne-Marie Rindom is fourth in the laser radial class.

Rindom has 31 points after seventh, eighth and 16th placed finishes.

Oman’s Al Muatasim Al Farsi leads the men’s event, which features nine sailors.

He achieved two victories and a second-place finish to lie on four points.

Slovenia’s Nik Pletikos and Oman’s Abdul Malik Al Hinai are on seven and 10 points respectively.