Glasgow and Lima get the nod for 2024 World Athletics Series events

Glasgow has been awarded the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships, and the World Athletics U20 Championships in the same year will be held in Lima, the World Athletics Council decided today.

Glasgow successfully hosted the European Indoor Championships in 2019 at Emirates Arena, alongside Celtic Football Club, and World Athletics will now take its 2024 championships to the same Scottish venue.

"I'm delighted that Glasgow has been chosen to host the prestigious World Athletics Indoor Championships in 2024," said Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland.

"This will underline Scotland’s global reputation as the perfect stage for events and is welcome news as we look to recover from the pandemic."

Councillor David McDonald, chair of Glasgow Life and deputy leader of Glasgow City Council, added: "Today’s announcement by World Athletics recognises Glasgow’s global reputation as a first-choice host for major sporting events and as a city with a track record of delivering world-class event experiences.

"It's a privilege to be bringing the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships to the Emirates Arena, which is widely regarded as one of the best athletics venues in the world."

Lima, host of the 2019 Pan American Games, will stage the 2024 World Athletics U20 Championships ©Getty Images

Ian Beattie, chair of UK Athletics, was also delighted that the National Federation will have the opportunity to host this event.

"World Athletics has demonstrated their confidence in the UK to host global athletics championships once again, and history has shown time and time again our ability to deliver amazing events," he said.

"We’re thrilled with the outcome and look forward to a successful championships working alongside our partners that will truly give all athletes a fantastic stage upon which to perform."

The dates of the event have yet to be finalised but are expected to be in March 2024.

Meanwhile Lima, which hosted the 2019 Pan American Games, will become the first city in Peru to host a World Athletics Series event when it welcomes the world's best junior athletes in mid-2024.

The President of the Peruvian Athletics Federation, Javier Chirinos Hoyos, said this was a big moment for athletics in Peru.

"We are very happy and proud to have been chosen for the first time ever, to host the 2024 World U20 Championships," he said.

"Rest assured that we will organise the best event of this category in history.

"We have the experience and a great team to give the best in Lima in 2024.

"Thanks all and we will be waiting with open arms for all of you in Lima."

The general director of the Organising Committee, Luis Condeso Ocampo, added: "We are very happy and grateful to World Athletics for trusting us to host the World Athletics U20 Championships in 2024."

The sport's next major global event will be the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade in March and World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said it was too early to assess potential impact from travel restrictions caused by the new coronavirus variant.

"Our health and science teams will of course be across this ... but at this moment we will obviously work very closely with all our local organising committees," he said.

Jon Ridgeon, the World Athletics chief executive, added that the organisation would benefit from having held major events over the last two years.

"We staged the World Half Marathon championships and World Relays in Poland and the "World Under-20s in Nairobi and we're experienced now in enabling teams around the world to attend a championships and create all the COVID protocols around that."