Malta's Chef de Mission for Birmingham 2022 has said that the omission of shooting from next year's Commonwealth Games has "hit hard".

The decision not to include the sport was vocally protested by India, which at one stage threatened to boycott the event.

As a compromise, a separate Commonwealth Archery and Shooting Championships was due to be held in Chandigarh in India next year, with the results added to the Birmingham 2022 medal table one week after the Games.

However, the competition has now been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Smaller countries have told insidethegames that they share India's disappointment at shooting's non-inclusion.

Four of the six Commonwealth Games medals won in Malta's history have come in the sport.

"For us it makes a big difference because when you have very few athletes who can make it, and that sport is chucked out, it hits hard," said Malta's Chef de Mission Charlene Attard, an Olympian who competed in the 100 metres at Beijing 2008.

Five of the six Commonwealth Games medals won by Guernsey have come in shooting ©Getty Images

"At the last edition we got a bronze and two fourth places.

"It's one of our best sports and has potential for so many youngsters coming up.

"It would have been a big experience for them because there are other big Games in the years to come."

Five of Guernsey's six Commonwealth Games medals have come in the sport, including the only gold won by Adrian Breton in the rapid fire pistol at Auckland 1990.

"We were very disappointed and we supported our shooters in writing to the federation for a consideration," said the Channel Island's Chef de Mission Angela Stuart.

"Our shooters were keen to go to India because big international competitions are few and far between.

"So they were very disappointed that it wasn't included, but we can't have all sports in every Games.

"But it's a shame."

The Falkland Islands sent 15 athletes to the last Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast in 2018 - 10 of them shooters.

"It's a huge disappointment actually," said Chef de Mission Andrew Brownlee.

Falkland Islands has tradition in sending shooters to the Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

"The Falkland Islanders start to shoot at a very early age.

"It's one of those sports that is relatively inexpensive to get into.

"Facilities wise, it's not too onerous to set up.

"It's a traditional sport and it was a huge disappointment that Birmingham won't host it.

"Bearing in mind that they've got Bisley an hour and 15 minutes away, it would have been an easy one to organise I would have thought, but I understand there were a few issues.

"We are where we are and we are very grateful for Birmingham, who have had less than four years to prepare.

"I'm sure they are going to put on a spectacular Games."

For the full interview with the Malta Chef de Mission, click here.