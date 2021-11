Katie Sadleir is set to make her first formal visit to Birmingham as chief executive of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) to assess preparations for next year’s Commonwealth Games in the English city.

The CGF’s Coordination Commission is poised to undertake its latest review of Birmingham 2022 with eight months to go until the Games are scheduled to open.

Sadleir was appointed chief executive of the CGF in August, replacing David Grevemberg, before officially starting her new role earlier this month.

The New Zealander will part of the delegation heading to Birmingham for the three-day review, running from tomorrow until Thursday (December 2).

The Commission, tasked with monitoring next year’s Commonwealth Games to ensure it stays on schedule and is delivered on budget, is set to inspect key Birmingham 2022 venues.

Among those include the Alexander Stadium and Sandwell Aquatics Centre which are under construction.

Sandwell Aquatics Centre will be among the venues inspected by the CGF Coordination Commission during its penultimate visit to Birmingham 2022 ©Birmingham 2022

It will be the seventh Commission review of Birmingham 2022 and the penultimate visit to the West Midlands before the Games is due to open on July 28 next year and take place until August 8.

Canada’s Bruce Robertson, the CGF vice-president and head of the Commission, is due to participate virtually.

CGF President Dame Louise Martin is expected to lead the delegation that will be in Birmingham.

The other members of the Commission are Andrew Ryan, executive director of the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations, CGF chief operating Darren Hall, Carole Forrest, former director of governance at the Glasgow City Council, and Elinor Middlemiss, head of Games operations for Commonwealth Games Scotland.

"The CGF CoCom are delighted to be back in Birmingham and the West Midlands in person to review the progress the Organising Committee and partners," said Dame Louise.

"The 2022 Commonwealth Games, the biggest sporting event staged in the UK in a decade, are now just eight months away.

"This means we are at the most crucial stage of preparations for the multi-sport competition and efforts need to continue at pace."

CGF Coordination Commission chairman Bruce Robertson, centre, praised the preparations of Birmingham 2022 during its last visit in June ©CGF

The last Coordination Commission visit was staged in June where Robertson hailed the positive progress that had been made "across all areas" since the previous inspection in December.

"It is clear Birmingham 2022 has made excellent progress over the last 12 months and successfully navigated the big challenges they have faced to date," said Robertson.

"However, that same progress needs to be maintained to ensure the best possible experience for athletes, staff and fans, so we look forward to further updates on all key operational areas across this important week."