The Djibouti National Olympic Committee (CNOSD) President Aïcha Garad Ali has met the country's French ambassador Arnaud Guillois at the chancellery building to discuss preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Guillois said he would offer support to the CNOSD as it looks forward to the Games in three years' time and help with the development of athletics in Djibouti, as reported by the newspaper La Nation.

This includes providing assistance with the process of obtaining French visas for athletes and representatives of the CNOSD, as well as launching training projects, organising sport and cultural events and helping to promote Olympic values.

Garad Ali said afterwards that she believed the meeting was a success and is excited at the prospect of working with Guillois and the French embassy.

"This is the beginning of a good collaboration between the [National] Olympic Committee and the French embassy and I am convinced that the benefits will be beneficial for Olympic sports and for Djibouti athletes who can benefit from the technical assistance and French expertise," Garad Ali commented.

Djibouti was represented by four athletes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games ©Getty Images

The CNOSD President has held the position since 2005 and has been a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) since 2012.

She is a former captain of the Djibouti national handball team and served as vice-president of the Djibouti Handball Federation from 1987 to 1993.

Djibouti's Olympic debut came at Los Angeles 1984, and it has featured at every Games since with the exception of Athens 2004.

The country's only Olympic medal came courtesy of a bronze in the men's marathon for Houssein Ahmed Salah at Seoul 1988.

It sent four athletes to Tokyo 2020 - two in athletics, and one in judo and swimming apiece.

The next Olympic Games are due to be staged in the French capital from July 26 to August 11 2024.