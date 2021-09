Staniul and Sztorch win 49er title after close contest at European Championships

Poland’s Mikolaj Staniul with Kuba Sztorch triumphed in the men’s 49er event at the European Championships at Thessaloniki in Greece.

The duo trailed Germany’s Tim Fischer and Fabian Graf heading into the two gold-medal races, with two points separating the crews.

Staniul and Sztorch levelled the contest by finishing two positions clear in the penultimate race of the competition.

Victory was sealed by edging their rivals in the final race to secure a winning total of 68 points.

Fischer and Graf were left settling for second place on 70.

The podium places were completed by Poland's Łukasz Przybytek and Paweł Kołodzinski, who finished with 95 points to secure the bronze medal.

The Dutch pairing of Odile van Aanholt and Elise de Ruyter cruised to victory in the 49erFX competition.

Van Aanholt and De Ruyter completed a strong week by winning another race, before a fourth-place finish to close the competition on an overall title of 90 points.

Croatia’s Ena Nincevic and Mihaela de Micheli Vitturi finished as the runners-up on a total of 123 points.

Britain's John Gimson and Anna Burnet sealed victory in the Nacra 17 event ©Getty Images

The top three was completed by Canada’s Antonia and Georgia Lewin-Lafrance, who ended on 130.

The final place on the European Championship podium was claimed by Malta’s Antonia and Victoria Schultheis, who finished with 134 points.

Britain's John Gimson and Anna Burnet sealed victory in the Nacra 17 event, having led the standings heading into the final day.

The British crew finished the event with a winning total of 36 points.

Gianluigi Ugolini and Alice Cialfi of Italy settled for second place, ending 30 points adrift of the winners on 66.

France’s Titouan Petard and Lou Berthomieu climbed onto the podium on the final day.

The duo finished the event with 75 points, with Britain’s Rupert White and Kirstie Urwin dropping to fourth on 87 after a difficult final race.