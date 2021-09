World Surf League Championship Tour winners to be crowned at Lower Trestles Finals

Lower Trestles is poised to host the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour Finals, with a single day’s competition set to crown the champions.

The top five men and top five women are participating at the event in San Clemente, just off the California coast.

Olympic champion Italo Ferreira will be one of three Brazilians in the men’s event.

Gabriel Medina leads the standings after the seven completed events, with Ferreira second.

Brazil’s Filipe Toledo, Australia's Morgan Cibilic and American Conner Coffin completed the top five to advance to the finals.

Olympic champion Carissa Moore looks set to complete a stunning season, with the American heading the women’s standings.

Moore could win the WSL crown for the fifth time in her career.

Australians Sally Fitzgibbons and Stephanie Gilmore, Brazil's Tatiana Weston-Webb and Johanne Defay from France complete the line-up.

The top six out of eight results will be counted in the final rankings.

.@rissmoore10 stares down the possibility of winning her fifth World Title on the verge of what may be the perfect season.

Competition will take place on one day, which could take place at any point from tomorrow to September 17.

The WSL says optimum conditions will dictate when the single-day event is held.

Competition will begin with the fourth- and fifth-ranked surfers going head-to-head in heats, with the winner advancing to a tie against the third ranked competitor.

The winner of the second match will face the second-ranked surfer, with the victor joining the season leader in a best-of-three title match.