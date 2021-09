Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin and Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko are among the officials set to speak at a two-day online sports conference in Kazan this week.

The ninth international forum Russia - country of sports is scheduled to take place tomorrow and Thursday (September 9).

It is due to be held under the banner of "Russia is a sports power".

Matytsin and Chernyshenko, who served as chief executive of the scandal-tainted 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, are the headline speakers for the event.

Russian Olympic Committee President Stanislav Pozdnyakov and European Table Tennis Union head Igor Levitin, an aide to President Vladimir Putin, are also on the list of speakers.

They are set to be joined by at least three International Federation Presidents - International Swimming Federation head Husain Al-Musallam, outgoing International Ice Hockey Federation President René Fasel and International Handball Federation chief Hassan Moustafa.

Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin is among the key speakers at the forum ©Getty Images

Global Association of International Sports Federations President Raffaele Chiulli is among the other attendees.

Russia remains under a series of sanctions imposed on the country for the cover-up of the manipulation of data at the Moscow Laboratory until December 2022.

It includes the country's flag and anthem being banned from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in February.

Federations with World Championships in Russia have been told to find alternative locations unless it is legally impossible to do so.

Putin has insisted Russia will return to being a sporting superpower when the sanctions expire.