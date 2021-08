Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala "more than ever" is happy that the city will stage the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, following Italy's successful campaign at Tokyo 2020.

Italy won 40 Olympic medals in Japan - more than at any other edition of the event, Summer or Winter, and Sala has used the occasion to champion his role in bringing the 2026 Games to Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Landmark golds included the men's 4x100 metres relay, the men's 100m - won by Marcell Lamont Jacobs - Vito Dell'Aquila in taekwondo and both the men's and women's 20-kilometre race walks, which Massimo Stano and Antonella Palmisano won.

"The enthusiasm that the Tokyo Olympics brought to Italy represents a great injection of confidence and enthusiasm after months as hard as we've been through," Sala wrote on his Facebook page.

"Our team achieved an extraordinary result: 10 golds, 10 silver, 20 bronzes, an absolute record of medals for Italy in the history of the Olympics and the highest number of medals among the countries of the European Union in this one edition.

"Thank you to those who defended our colors in Tokyo, to those who broke records, to those who entered history forever and in general to all the people who were part of our delegation for the commitment and discipline shown."

Italy won five athletics gold medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics ©Getty Images

Sala also thanked the Italian National Olympic Committee and its leader, Giovanni Malagò, who is President of the Milan Cortina 2026 Organising Committee.

"Today more than ever I am happy, as Mayor of Milan as well as an Italian citizen, for doing everything I can to bring the 2026 Winter Olympics to Italy," added Sala.

"We can't wait to test ourselves with this great challenge, to generate further enthusiasm in our country and across the world."

Ice hockey, figure skating and short track speed skating are all due to be held in Milan during the 2026 Winter Olympics, as well as Opening and Closing Ceremonies, which potentially will be in a new stadium built to replace the San Siro.