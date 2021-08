The Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC) has expressed "deepest sympathy" to the family of Ikbal Jannif, following the death of the official.

Jannif was an independent member of FASANOC’s Appeals Tribunal up until his death, and had a long history of involvement in Fijian sport.

A member of the Organising Committee for the 1979 South Pacific Games, which Fiji hosted, Jannif at the time led the Fiji Amateur Basketball Association.

Caines Jannif - a photography retailer Jannif was chief executive of - was also a sponsor for the 2003 South Pacific Games when the event returned to Fiji.

Jannif also sat on the Fiji Sports Council Board for a period.

I am deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Mr. Iqbal Jannif. He was a respected friend and long time associate through his various roles in the governance of Universities. My sincere condolences to Mrs Jannif & family. — Biman Prasad MP (Fiji) (@bimanprasad) August 6, 2021

Away from sport, Jannif also served as President for the Suva Chamber of Commerce, Fiji Australia Business Council and Fiji Institute of Directors.

In 2017, Jannif was awarded the Companion of the Order of Fiji medal, and then the Fiji Independence Anniversary medal in 2020.

Jannif died aged 76 earlier this month.