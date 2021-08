The defending champions from the Dominican Republic and eight-time winners and Olympic god medallists the United States are among the seven nations competing at the North, Central American and Caribbean Volleyball Confederation (NORCECA) Women's Continental Volleyball Championship in Guadalajara.

Mexico, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, Canada and Trinidad and Tobago are also taking part at the Arena Astros in the Mexican city.

The first match is due to be in Pool A between the US and Puerto Rico tomorrow.

The US are number one in the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) world rankings and were recently crowned Olympic champions, but lost a five-set thriller to the Dominican Republic in the 2019 gold-medal match in San Juan in Puerto Rico.

They count victories over the same opposition in the 2011, 2013 and 2015 finals among their eight titles.

Puerto Rico’s men’s team won the equivalent tournament for the first time at Durango in Mexico on Monday (August 23) - its women’s team claimed silver in 2009 after losing the final to the Dominican Republic, and bronze in 2013 and 2015.

They also reached the third-place match in 2019, losing in straight sets to Canada.

The Canadians are the other side in group A, with their medal in the last edition of the NORCECA Women’s Continental Volleyball Championship their first since 1999.

Puerto Rico are 16th in the FIVB rankings, and Canada 20th.

Dominican Republic won their second title in 2019, having triumphed in Bayamón against hosts Puerto Rico a decade earlier, and at seventh are this year’s second highest-ranked side.

They were NORCECA’s only other representatives at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, reaching the quarter-finals, and open their Group B campaign against Costa Rica, positioned 55th in the world.

Hosts Mexico and Trinidad and Tobago complete the four-team Group B line-up.

The Mexicans won the first two editions of the championship in 1969 and 1971, but have not earned a medal since.

They are 28th in the FIVB rankings, with Trinidad and Tobago the lowest-ranked team taking part at 63rd.

The round-robin groups will determine the schedule from the quarter-final stage, due to take place on Sunday (August 29).

A repechage qualifier and semi-finals are then scheduled for Monday (August 30), before the final on Tuesday (August 31).