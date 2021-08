The German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB), German National Winter Sport Federations and Teamsport Deutschland have endorsed Franz Reindl’s bid to become the new International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) President.

René Fasel is stepping down having served as the Federation’s President since 1994, with his replacement to be elected at the Semi-Annual Congress this September.

Five IIHF Council members are standing for the role, with German Ice Hockey Federation (DEB) President Reindl running against Denmark’s Henrik Bach Nielsen, Petr Briza of the Czech Republic, Belarus’ Sergej Gontcharov and France’s Luc Tardif.

Alfons Hörmann, the President of the DOSB, explained the National Olympic Committee’s reasons for supporting Reindl’s bid.

"The German Olympic Sports Confederation fully supports the candidature of Franz Reindl for IIHF Presidency," he said.

"Under Franz’s leadership the DEB has progressed greatly.

"The Federation has increased from 70 to 102 membership organisations in seven years.

"The national team has also vastly improved its record of success, moving up from 13th to 5th place in the world, which makes ice hockey one of the most successful German National Sports Federations.

"I strongly believe that Franz’s vision and determination will also take international Ice Hockey to new heights."

Reindl has released his manifesto and "four lines", which include improving international coordination and balance in the IIHF and growing ice hockey globally.

The German National Winter Sport Federations spokesman and German Ski Association President Franz Steinle believes Reindl is well-suited to the Presidential role.

"Franz demonstrated great leadership, passion and vision to organise the hugely successful IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships in 2010 and 2017," Steinle said.

"This shows he possesses all the important expertise and experience needed to create huge benefits for the IIHF and lead the organisation through the next phase of its global growth."

Spokesman for Teamsport Deutschland and President of the German Handball Association Andreas Michelmann added: "As Teamsport Deutschland, representing the five leading team associations with professional leagues of ice hockey, handball, basketball, volleyball and soccer, we are thrilled that Franz is standing for the IIHF Presidency.

"His extraordinary ability to bring people together around the common goal of sport makes him predestined for a successful Presidency."

The Semi-Annual Congress is due to be held in Saint Petersburg in Russia on September 25, with the senior vice-President and three regional vice-President roles also up for election.