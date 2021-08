Paralympic Torch Relay heads through five more wards on second day in Tokyo

The Paralympic Torch Relay was in Tokyo for a second day today, visiting five more special wards after flames from across Japan were lit in the capital yesterday.

Chiyoda, Taitō, Sumida, Kōtō and Edogawa were the next to be visited, before the Torch Relay moves out west tomorrow.

Last night's leg ended with a ceremony in the front garden of Akasaka Palace, which was attended by International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike.

Three-times Olympic judo gold medallist Tadahiro Nomura, Torch Relay official ambassador and former Paralympic shooter Aki Taguchi and actress Satomi Ishihara were also in attendance.

Nomura, Taguchi and Ishihara lit the Paralympic Cauldron in the 40-minute ceremony.

La embajadora Melba Pría cargo la antorcha de los Juegos Paralímpicos #Tokyo2020 con mucho honor y envío sus mejores deseos a los 60 atletas que representarán a México! 🇲🇽#ParalympicTorchRelay pic.twitter.com/VD2gEPXd0H — メキシコ大使館 🇲🇽 (@EmbamexJP) August 21, 2021

"By bringing together 4,400 of the world's greatest Para-athletes in a celebration of human diversity, we are showing that that is light at the end of the dark tunnel we have all experienced over the last 20 months," said Parsons about the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, according to Kyodo News.

Mexican ambassador to Japan Melba Pría was one of those who carried the torch today, and she wished her home nation's team the best of luck at the Games.

Yesterday, the Paralympic flames were lit in the 62 municipalities of Tokyo.

Flames were also ignited in municipalities in all of Japan's 47 prefectures.

The flames were then merged into one.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympics are scheduled to start on Tuesday (August 24), finishing on September 5.