The International Federation of American Football (IFAF) has introduced a rebrand of its website and logo in preparation for the National Football League and college football seasons, which commence next month, and the Birmingham 2022 World Games in Alabama.

The new badge and website build upon IFAF’s vision and governance reform to depict American football as modern and engaging.

Refreshed visual and communication elements provide the International Olympic Committee (IOC)-recognised federation new opportunities to further its development.

IFAF commissioned Origin Digital, a digital and marketing agency, to direct its rebrand.

IFAF President Richard MacLean said: "As our sport and organisation reach new audiences, we believe that our comprehensive rebrand will inspire and excite our athletes and members worldwide."

The 2015 IFAF World Championship was originally going to be held in Sweden, however, organisers had to move the event to the United States due to lack of sponsorship ©IFAF

The new website resides on a .sport domain.

The .sport internet domain is owned and managed by the Global Association of International Sports Federations on behalf of the international sports community.

The domain is actively supported by International Federation members and global sports bodies, including the IOC, the United Nations Office on Sport for Development and Peace, and the World Anti-Doping Agency.

"We are delighted to be a part of the international sporting family on the .sport domain," said IFAF managing director Andy Fuller.

"Our new digital home underscores IFAF’s position as a member of the global sporting community and the world’s leading organisational body for our game."

IFAF also stage the biennial Flag Football World Championships which feature men's and women's tournaments ©IFAF

Flag football, a variant of American football, is set to join a 32-sport line-up for the 2022 World Games.

The Games, which mark the 40th anniversary of the event, will take place from July 7 to 17 2022.

Hosted at Birmingham's historic Legion Field, the flag football competition will feature eight men's teams and eight women's teams.