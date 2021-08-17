Fabio Jakobsen claimed victory on an uphill sprint to win the fourth stage of the Vuelta a España as Rein Taaramäe retained the lead he earned on the top of the Picón Blanco despite being involved in a crash today.

Dutch rider Jakobsen, competing for the Deceuninck-Quick-Step team, accelerated clear inside the final 200 metres, to win a stage at the Vuelta for a third time, following two triumphs in 2019.

This victory was particularly poignant as Jakobsen suffered serious injuries and was left fighting for his life following a crash at last year’s Tour de Pologne, when he was forced into barriers in the final metres of stage one after a collision with compatriot Dylan Groenewegen.

Jakobsen won today in a time of 3hrs 43 mins 7secs, with France’s Arnaud Démare of Groupama-FDJ in second and Denmark’s Magnus Cort Nielsen of EF Education-Nippo in third both on the same time.

Earlier in the day three riders Spanish riders broke clear at the start - Carlos Canal and Angel Madrazo of Burgos-BH and Joan Bou of Euskaltel-Euskadi.

Rein Taaramäe retained his Vuelta a España race lead despite being involved in a crash late on stage four ©Getty Images

They stayed clear for 150 kilometres of the stage from El Burgo de Osma to Molina de Aragon before being caught with 13km remaining.

With the field all together race leader Taaramäe was involved in a crash inside the final three kilometres, but the Estonian, riding for Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux, was able to retain the leader’s red jersey as he was given the same time as the race winner.

Taaramäe maintained his advantage at the top of the general classification, where he has a 25 second lead over France’s Kenny Elissonde of Trek-Segafredo and a 30 second advantage over Slovenia’s Primož Roglič of Team Jumbo-Visma.

Tomorrow’s fifth stage is also scheduled to take place on flat terrain, over 184.4km from Tarancón to Albacete.