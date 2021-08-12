Eurosport India has been awarded broadcasting rights for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games by the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI).

The sports channel will show live action, delayed broadcasts and highlights from events which feature Indian athletes and teams.

Its coverage will start with the men’s and women’s archery events on August 27, and will be shown on Eurosport India’s channels as well as the discovery+ streaming app.

Events in 22 sporting disciplines will be shown by the broadcaster.

Eurosport India will be the only paid television partner for the Paralympics in the eight countries which are part of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC).

Vijay Rajput, the head of Eurosport India and the senior vice-president for affiliate sales and product distribution in India at Discovery, said the coverage would do justice to the journeys and successes of India’s Para athletes.

"This is a milestone event in the short life of Eurosport India," he commented.

"Eurosport is home of Olympics in Europe and our association with Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games will be the first step towards a similar journey in India.

"While the Olympics may receive all the glory, and rightfully so this year with a scintillating performance from India, it’s now time to promote our incredible Paralympic athletes who have made the country proud time and again.

The PCI and Eurosport India have a common vision of helping our athletes gain visibility amongst passionate Indian sporting communities and this association is a testimony of that.

"We wish the Indian Paralympic squad the very best for the upcoming Summer Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020."

Eurosport held broadcasting rights across most of Europe for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games ©Getty Images

Gursharan Singh, the secretary general of the PCI, added: "At the brink of a historic national sporting movement, our Indian Para sportsmen are inspired and excited to win glory and pride for country at the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

"Such honouring moments must and would be shared and celebrated.

"Indians masses across the globe should be able to bask in the triumphant performance of our Paralympic stars.

"Eurosport will be our official media broadcasting partner to share the exciting minute to minute live telecast of the said biggest Para sporting event."

Eurosport India was launched by Discovery Asia-Pacific in February 2017 as DSport, and renamed in March 2020.

Eurosport also held broadcasting rights across most of Europe for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, showing live action through its subscription channels or discovery+ and sublicensing some limited coverage to free-to-air broadcasters.

India is set to send 54 Para athletes to Tokyo 2020 across nine disciplines - more than ever before.

This includes seven Para badminton entries as the sport appears at the Games for the first time - five in the men’s category and Parul Parmar and Palak Kohli in the women’s doubles.

In Rio de Janeiro in 2016, India sent 19 Para athletes, winning two golds courtesy of Mariyappan Thangavelu in the T42 men’s high jump and Devendra Jhajharia in the F46 men’s javelin.

Both will also feature at Tokyo 2020, and Thangavelu is to serve as the country’s flagbearer at the Opening Ceremony.