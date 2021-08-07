Artistic swimming great Svetlana Romashina has suggested Tokyo 2020 might be her last tournament after winning her seventh Olympic gold medal here.

Romashina backed up her victory in the duet with success in the team event with the Russian Olympic Committee.

The two gold medals add to her 23 world titles as the 31-year-old continues to dominate the sport.

Romashina is a mother to three-year-old Alexandra and is now weighing up whether to call time on her glittering career.

"I can say that the sixth and the seventh medal were the most difficult in my life," said Romashina.

"It was very difficult to be a mother and athlete at one moment.

"I'm very, very happy about this medal.

"I understand that it will be my last Olympic Games as an athlete.

"Maybe later you will see me like a coach, maybe not a coach.

"At the end of the programme, at the end of the routine, I just wanted to say, 'that's all'.

"And it's the end.

"I understand that maybe it's my last competition.

"I don't know yet, but maybe.

"I just want to have a rest now.

"It was a crazy two years, and I just want to be with my family now.

"As a woman I just want to have my second baby.

"Maybe later I will return."

Romashina joined up with Vlada Chigireva, Marina Goliadkina, Svetlana Kolesnichenko, Polina Komar, Alexandra Patskevich, Alla Shishkina and Maria Shurochkina to take the team title.

The ROC team performed a planet-themed routine as they notched a winning score of 196.0979 points.

China came second with 193.5310, while Ukraine secured bronze with 190.5310.

Huang Xuechen of China won her seventh Olympic medal since Beijing 2008, including five silvers and two bronzes.

Like Romashina, Huang is also 31 and a mother but admitted she would not be competing at Paris 2024.

"I believe I won't participate in the 2024 Olympics," said Huang.

"I'm a mother, I have some family responsibilities that I believe I have to attend to."