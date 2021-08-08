Extensive coverage of Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games to be shown in New Zealand

Extensive coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games is set to be shown in New Zealand, courtesy of Television New Zealand (TVNZ).

Programming is scheduled to run from midday to 1am every day on TVNZ1 and DUKE for the duration of the Games from August 24 to September 5.

The New Zealand Paralympic Team’s performances will be the focus of the broadcasts.

"New Zealanders love watching our top athletes perform at the highest levels, so we’re excited to bring the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games to Aotearoa free-to-air," said Cate Slater, TVNZ director of content.

"TVNZ’s coverage of the Rio 2016 Paralympics Games reached 2.2 million viewers and we’re looking forward to building on that success this year.

"Given the COVID-19 travel restrictions, we’re also thrilled we can bring the feats of our Kiwi Paralympians to their friends, whānau and fans watching in living rooms around the country."

Holly Robinson won silver at Rio 2016 in the javelin F46 event ©Getty Images

TVNZ’s coverage will be hosted live in the studio each day by Emily van Velthooven of 1 News.

Van Velthooven will be joined by Paralympic swimmer, Rebecca Dubber during the day and former wheelchair rugby player Grant Sharman, will join in the evening.

Dubber won the bronze medal in the 100 metres backstroke S7 at Rio 2016 whereas Sharman was part of New Zealand's bronze medal-winning wheelchair rugby team at Sydney 2000.

The New Zealand Paralympic team for Tokyo 2020 is made up of 29 athletes competing across six sports.

The Australasian country has competed in 13 Summer Paralympics, attending each edition since 1968 in Tel-Aviv in Israel.

The team's best performances came last time out at Rio 2016 and Atlanta 1996 when they won nine gold medals in each.