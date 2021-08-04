The Rugby League World Cup is expected to finally be postponed tomorrow - two weeks after New Zealand and Australia pulled out of the event in England, citing coronavirus concerns.

Organisers last week promised further dialogue with players - "aimed at correcting misinformation as well as measuring the sentiment on proceeding with the tournament" - but it is being widely reported now that the tournament will be delayed until 2022.

Australia are the defending women's and men's world champions, while New Zealand are second and first in the respective world rankings.

Any tournament without them would be seriously undermined, and men's, women's and wheelchair contests were all scheduled at the Rugby League World Cup 2021 (RLWC2021) between October 23 and November 27.

Concerns over the worsening coronavirus situation in Australia, a far higher infection rate in England and the length of time players would spend away from their families were cited when the Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) and New Zealand Rugby League (NZRL) withdrew and requested the event be postponed until 2022.

RLWC2021 organisers have held several emergency meetings, and last Thursday (July 29) suggested a firm decision would come within a week, with another crisis meeting due today.

That decision is expected to be to postpone the event until 2022.

Scheduling the event next year could prove tricky, as the same window in 2022 overlaps with the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, while moving the event forward may not be possible due to Birmingham's staging of the Commonwealth Games in July and August.

Coventry Building Society Arena is due to host judo, wrestling and rugby sevens during the 2022 Commonwealth Games, and is also one of 21 RLWC2021 venues.