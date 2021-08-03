Cuban thrower Alegna Osorio, who competed at the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympics, has died at the age of 19 following a training accident in April involving a hammer.

Her death was confirmed by the Cuban National Sports Institute, who said the teenager had been inflicted with head injuries by the equipment at a track and field stadium in the country.

"We share this unbearable pain with her family," said Osvaldo Vento, President of the Cuban National Sports Institute.

Osorio was fourth in the women's hammer throw at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Argentina and took bronze at the Pan American Under-20 Championships in 2019.

American hammer thrower Gwen Berry paid tribute to the young talent on Twitter.

It is with sadness that the news reaches me that the hammer thrower, Alegna Osorio 🇨🇺, has just passed away after several days fighting for her life due an accident in one of her training



Only 19 years old😔



4th in 18 Youth #Olympics 🇦🇷

🥉19’ U20 PanAm Ch. 🇨🇷



"Wow, sending love to her family during this time,"

"This is so sad."

She was put into a coma following the accident in April, which was allegedly caused by an athlete throwing the hammer incorrectly, breaking Osorio's skull, according to Cuban athlete Gustavo Trujillo and reported by Cubita NOW.

This athlete was not part of the Cuban national team but was given permission to train with coach Eladio Martin Hernandez Gonzalez at the stadium by Athletics Commissioner and deputy of the Cuban Communist Party, Yipsi Moreno Gonzalez.