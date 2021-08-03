In partnership with UniSport Australia and Indigenous Nationals, bp has announced two promising student-athletes as its 2021 recipients of its UniSport Scholarship.

Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology University's Caley Manzie and Kyiah O'Donohue of University of Western Australia will both be given AUD$5,000 (£2,700/$3.700/€3,100).

Manzie is from the indigenous Noongar group, who come from the southern part of Western Australia, south of Perth.

O'Donohue is a Malu Ki'ai Torres Strait Islander, whose indigenous group originate from the Torres Strait Islands off the coast of northern Queensland and south of the island of New Guinea.

These scholarships will support the pair's academic and athletic accomplishments, while the recipients will also be offered mentoring and professional development opportunities from bp.

One of the 2020 scholarship recipients, Tyrone Mohamed, will be joining bp in November through the summer internship programme.

"This is an exciting opportunity for Caley and Kyiah who are inspiring young leaders to their communities," said UniSport Australia chief executive Mark Sinderberry.

"UniSport continues to support the link between participation in sport and graduate employability and the bp scholarships offer another pathway to support Indigenous students in gaining a competitive edge in the workforce."

So exciting to be able to welcome the @unisportau Indigenous Nationals competition back to Newcastle - where it all began. Best of luck to our athletes! pic.twitter.com/W4mbKJvsD0 — University of Newcastle (@Uni_Newcastle) June 21, 2021

Indigenous Nationals is a week-long multisport competition for student-athletes from indigenous backgrounds at Australian universities.

The competition was established in 1996.

The Wollotuka Institute of the University of Newcastle held the 2021 Indigenous Nationals in June, which were won by the Australian Catholic University.

Queensland University of Technology will host the 2022 Indigenous Nationals.