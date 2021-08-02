A free live virtual concert series is being hosted within "The Pegasus Dream Tour" - the first-ever official video game of the Paralympic Games.

Japanese dance and music group Tokyo Gegegay started the Avatar GALA Party as excitement builds for the Paralympics, scheduled to open on August 24.

Tokyo Gegegay has found huge success in recent years with its 2017 music video "Gegegay no Kitaro" hitting more than 33 million views on YouTube, while its account boasts a total view count exceeding 100 million.

The interactive concert can be accessed for free by downloading The Pegasus Dream Tour, available on both Android and iOS.

There will also be the option to upgrade the concert ticket for virtual VIP seating areas and in-game interactions with the artists.

It is hoped fans can immerse themselves into Japanese culture and enjoy some of the biggest music acts the nation has to offer, all through video games.

Each music act will have a two-week long story played out within the game in the lead up to their concert.

Tokyo Gegegay performed at the live virtual concert ©The Pegasus Dream Tour

Further Avatar Gala Party concerts are planned to be held on August 22, September 5 and 19.

The Pegasus Dream Tour is the world’s first official Paralympic game.

The development of the video game is part of the International Paralympic Committee’s efforts to bring its sports to a new and young audience.

It also aims to highlight the benefits of video games to inspire positive change and tackle social issues.

A group of nine of the world’s best Para-athletes will appear in the game, such as Canadian wheelchair basketball player and three-time Paralympic gold medallist Patrick Anderson, New Zealand’s javelin thrower Holly Robinson and Japan’s boccia player Takayuki Hirose.

Two-time figure skating Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu has been named as one of the video game’s ambassadors.

Japanese wheelchair tennis player Manami Tanaka, compatriots and badminton players Kohei Kobayashi and Rie Ogura, athletics stars Scout Bassett and Chaiwat Rattana of United States and Thailand, respectively, also feature in the game.