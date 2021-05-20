The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) has backed a series of recommendations that aim to empower athletes’ voice in driving societal change.

The Team USA Council on Racial and Social Justice has released the second set of recommendations related to athlete expression and advocacy which have gained the support of the USOPC.

It is hoped the proposals will lead to "systematic change" within the Olympic and Paralympic Movements in the US, with the USOPC agreeing that athlete expression must be the "foundation" in decision-making, support services, procedures, practices and policies of organisations that help govern the athlete experience.

The recommendations set out by the Athlete Expression and Advocacy Steering Committee aim to elevate the expression and advocacy of athletes from "historically silenced, marginalised or minoritised groups" within the Olympic and Paralympic community.

"The expressions of Team USA athletes have the power to make impactful, lasting change in the US Olympic and Paralympic movements, and the Council calls on the USOPC and National Governing Bodies to work collaboratively with us and act on the recommendations brought forth today," said Moushaumi Robinson, chair of the Team USA Council on Racial and Social Justice.

A recent survey carried out by The Team USA Council on Racial and Social Justice found that 92 per cent of athletes had an awareness of racism and social justice.

It also revealed that 67 per cent of respondents agreed with the statement "using my voice to support a social justice cause in a public way is important to me", while 67 per cent also expressed some fear of retaliation.

Among the recommendations include increasing support services for athlete development, enhancing communication for athletes internally and externally and creating programming on athlete expression and advocacy.

Providing educational opportunities featuring athlete perspective, developing a strategic plan to centre athlete expression in inclusive excellence and protecting athletes expression have also been recommended.

The final recommendation is for athlete expression and advocacy for upcoming Olympic and Paralympic trials and the Games.

"We recognise the importance of utilising the platform provided by the upcoming Games to promote racial and social justice and elevate the expression and advocacy of athletes from historically underrepresented, marginalised, or minoritised populations specifically," the document reads.

The Team USA Council has suggested "incorporating moments of silence for victims of police brutality" into the trials and the Games.

It recommended for resources to be provided for athletes to call attention to racial and social justice movements including "Black Lives Matter" apparel.

Creating opportunity for a video series or marketing campaigns to showcase athletes’ expression and advocacy and providing training for competitors to "strengthen the reach and impact of their efforts" during the trials and Games are among the other recommendations made by the Council.

USOPC chief executive Sarah Hirshland said the organisation was "growing stronger" as a result of the Team USA Council on Racial and Social Justice's recommendations ©Getty Images

"Each item within the recommendation was thoroughly discussed and reviewed to ensure athletes in the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movements have the mechanisms to express themselves freely and safely," said Tiffini Grimes, external expert on the Athlete Expression and Advocacy Steering Committee.

USOPC chief executive Sarah Hirshland added: "The US Olympic and Paralympic community is growing stronger through the recommendations of the Team USA Council on Racial and Social Justice.

"Bringing these thoughtful recommendations to life in actionable ways will have a real impact, and I look forward to advancing this important work."

The first steering committee focused on protests and demonstrations released its recommendations in December 2020.

The third is set to focus on institutional awareness and cultural change related to diversity, equity, and inclusion within the USOPC and NGBs while a fourth is set to be centred on racism and acts of discrimination within the US Olympic and Paralympic Movements.

At present, Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter states: "No kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas."

The IOC Athletes' Commission has recommended maintaining the ban on podium protests at the Olympic Games, but called for a "restructuring" of Rule 50 and greater clarity on sanctions for breaches.

A report from the Commission - obtained by insidethegames - makes six recommendations following an 11-month consultation on Rule 50, which prohibits athletes from demonstrating or protesting in certain places at the Games.

They were all unanimously approved by the IOC Executive Board in late April.