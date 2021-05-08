We use cookies to collect and analyse information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and
customise content and advertisements. By clicking "OK" or by clicking into any content on this site, you
agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more visit the cookies section of our
privacy policy.
National Football League (NFL) wide receiver DK Metcalf looks likely to earn the headlines one way or another at tomorrow's USA Track and Field (USATF) Golden Games in Walnut in California.
But his prospective 100 metres opponent Rodgers, 36, told reporters in an online briefing that he had watched the video of Metcalf’s combine performance and believes he saw the wide receiver’s energy flagging near the end.
"And he has to do it twice - and that’s if he gets through the first round," Rodgers said of tomorrow’s.
Denver were awarded the 1976 Winter Olympic Games ahead of Sion in Switzerland, Tempere in Finland and Vancouver in Canada at the International Olympic Committee Session in 1970. But in a Colorado referendum in November 1972, voters rejected funding for the event. It is the only time a city has been awarded the Olympics but pulled out. The IOC then offered the Games to Whistler in Canada, but they too declined owing to a change of Government following elections. Salt Lake City offered to host the Games, but the IOC, still reeling from the Denver rejection, declined and selected Innsbruck, the 1964 host city, as a replacement.
The Football Association (The FA) is the governing body of football in England. We are responsible for promoting and developing the game at all levels; from grass roots through to the professional game, The FA Cup and the England International teams, and has two core assets: Wembley Stadium and St George's Park. This role sits at the centre of the five-association feasibility study into the possibility of the UK&I bidding to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.
As English football spearheads a boycott of social media to protest online racism and perceived inaction to stop it, could the three-day blackout lead to lasting change or will it fall on deaf ears? Mike Rowbottom reports.