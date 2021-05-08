The Federation of International Bandy (FIB) has announced the 2022 Women’s World Championship will be held in Stockholm.

The governing body confirmed the tournament will be held indoors for the first time.

The event is scheduled to take place in the new Gubbängen Skate and Bandy Arena from January 9 to 16.

The indoor venue can have a capacity of 2,000 spectators.

"I feel great pride in welcoming the Women’s Bandy World Championship to Stockholm in mid-January 2022 and that our new facility Gubbängen’s skating and bandy hall, which was inaugurated last year, will be the main arena for the event," said Karin Ernlund of the Sports Citizens’ Council in Stockholm.

Sweden last hosted the Women’s World Championship in 2008, where the host nation triumphed in Borlänge.

Sweden have been the dominant force in women’s bandy, winning nine of the 10 World Championship events held to date.

Russia are the only other nation to have claimed the world title, after beating Sweden in the 2014 final.

Sweden will head into the 2022 tournament as the defending champions, after beating Russia 3-1 in the 2020 final at Olso in Norway.

Eight nations competed at the event in Norway.

The tournament will be held indoors next January ©FIB

The FIB says invitations to participate in the 2022 tournament in Stockholm will be sent out to all member federations.

Pär Gustafsson, secretary general of the Swedish Bandy Association, welcomed the opportunity to host next year’s event.

"Women’s bandy, and also girls’ bandy, is currently making strong progress," Gustafsson said.

"We are of course watching with great pleasure that more and more young people want to try our sport.

"And to have the opportunity to show world-class bandy in that situation at home is of course fantastic."

The FIB says all games will be streamed live next year, allowing bandy fans around the world to watch the competition.