The Australian College of Physical Education (ACPE) has announced a partnership with Liverpool Football Club which will see the world-famous Premier League outfit bring its youth coaching programme to Sydney.

The new Liverpool FC International Academy NSW will be available at multiple venues across Sydney, providing unique coaching opportunities and training for youngsters aged five to 17.

Liverpool ambassador Ian Rush, whose 346 goals in all competitions makes him the club's all-time leading goalscorer, said: "This is such an exciting opportunity to be bringing the LFC International Academy to Sydney.

"The support we receive from our fans in Australia is phenomenal and it’s always a fantastic experience to visit our supporters and see just how much the club means to them.

"I have no doubt that the implementation and delivery of LFC's unique player development programme will create memorable opportunities for these young players, and the coaches, and help to enhance their playing ability."

Through the Liverpool FC International Academy, year-round coaching programmes and short soccer school courses held during school holidays are promised to develop participants both on and off the pitch.

Local coaches will be trained and accredited through the LFC International Academy global accreditation system to deliver coaching "The Liverpool Way".

New Liverpool FC International Academy NSW general manager Scott Collis commented: "We are bringing together the proven football methodology and philosophy of the world-famous Liverpool Football Club with the expertise and teaching resources of Australia’s leading independent higher education provider for specialist degrees in Sport, Education, Health, Sport Business and Dance.

"This partnership will create an environment for young players and families that will improve their knowledge and skill of football but also deliver educational outcomes to participants as well.

"At the core of what we do is a belief in a holistic approach to development.

"Better people do truly make better players.

"I can’t wait to see players at all levels across Sydney benefit from our unique offering and partnership with LFC."

Located in the heart of the Sydney Olympic Park precinct, the ACPE attracts domestic and international students who wish to launch their careers alongside industry professionals seeking to enhance their prospects in the sport sector and its related professions.

The ACPE says a key part of its mission is helping young people understand the range of careers available in professional sport and the skills needed to make that dream a reality.

"We are working with a small number of like-minded school partners to commence the Liverpool FC International Academy NSW in terms three and four this year, with the expectation that we expand our footprint, via additional schools, across NSW next year," Collis added.