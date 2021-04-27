Genebert Basadre, who won a bronze medal in the boxing tournament at the Doha 2006 Asian Games, has died age 37.

The Filipino boxer died on Sunday (April 25), six days after collapsing at home, reports ESPN5.

Basadre was a bronze medallist in the men's lightweight division at the 2006 Asian Games, losing to China's Hu Qing on points in the semi-finals.

Hu went on to win the gold medal.

One year prior to the Asian Games, Basadre won a gold medal at the 2005 Southeast Asian Games, which were held in the Philippines.

Basadre is reported to have left competitive amateur boxing in 2010, but continued to coach youngsters.

The Philippine Olympic Committee is among the organisations to have posted a tribute to Basadre.

So too has the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP).

"He was so young and was dedicated, soft-spoken and well-liked," said ABAP secretary general Ed Picson, per ESPN5.

"The news is startling, to say the least."