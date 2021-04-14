World Squash Federation (WSF) President Zena Wooldridge has claimed this year's World Squash Day is "more important than ever" because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sport.

The WSF, with the backing of the Professional Squash Association (PSA), officially launched the countdown to the day, set to be marked on October 9, this week.

The main theme for World Squash Day 2021, the 20th edition of the event, is to promote the fun, fitness and social elements of the sport, the WSF said.

"It is so encouraging to hear of parts of the world where squash courts have re-opened and are busier than pre-COVID-19 times," Woolridge said.

"The bounce-back is already starting to happen.

"The focus and energy of this year’s World Squash Day will be more important than ever, and I hope every squash club will use the opportunity to attract and engage existing and new players in a fun and friendly way."

🗓 The countdown is on to @WorldSquashDay 2021



It'll take place on Saturday October 9 - read more here ⬇️https://t.co/aCvGBmMphd pic.twitter.com/19XnJBmDOr — PSA World Tour (@PSAWorldTour) April 13, 2021

World Squash Day will also support the PSA Foundation's We Are One fund, which aims to raise money for players impacted emotionally and financially by the coronavirus crisis.

It was revealed last week that more than $130,000 (£95,000/€ 109,000) has been raised to support players in 34 countries during the pandemic.

"Squash is an exciting sport which fits so well with modern lifestyles, and as sport emerges from its restrictions, this is an opportunity for squash to reach out to a new generation of players," added Wooldridge.

"In addition, Squash 57 adds that extra dimension of an easy to play bouncier ball to appeal to all generations.

"As a squash community, our ambition should be to fill every court with fun, bashing balls on October 9.

"In doing so, we’ll get a bit fitter, meet new friends and enjoy the social atmosphere that makes squash so special."

World Squash Day will once again be supporting the PSA Foundation’s ‘We Are One’ campaign