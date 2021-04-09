Commonwealth Games Federation pays tribute to former President Prince Philip following death

Commonwealth Games Federation (GCF) President Dame Louise Martin has claimed that Prince Philip "will forever be remembered for a lifetime of dedicated service to the Commonwealth", after the former CGF leader died age 99.

Prince Philip had been appointed CGF President in 1955 and attended numerous Games, both in that role and as the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, patron of the CGF.

He held the CGF Presidency for 30 years and opened the Commonwealth Games six times.

"The Commonwealth Sport Movement is deeply saddened to learn of the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh," said Dame Louise.

Team England would like to express our deepest sympathy to Her Majesty the Queen following the news of the passing of HRH Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness will always be remembered for his service to this country, the Commonwealth and the Games. pic.twitter.com/upE5y3lig7 — Team England (@TeamEngland) April 9, 2021

"His Royal Highness will forever be remembered for a lifetime of dedicated service to the Commonwealth.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty The Queen and The Royal Family as we join together with them and with citizens across the world in mourning his loss."

The death of Prince Philip, who is also a former International Equestrian Federation President, was announced today.

The Cardiff 1958, Perth 1962, Kingston 1966, Edinburgh 1970, Christchurch 1974 and Brisbane 1982 Commonwealth Games were all opened by Prince Philip.

On #CommonwealthDay, we look back at HM Queen Elizabeth II and HRH Prince Philip's (@RoyalFamily) trip to Australia for @thecgf Brisbane 1982 Commonwealth Games 💚💛 pic.twitter.com/Qd6UddNVMs — Commonwealth Games Australia (@CommGamesAUS) March 8, 2021

Glasgow 2014 - opened by Queen Elizabeth II - were the last Games attended by Prince Philip.

Commonwealth Games Associations from England, Canada, India and Zambia have all shared tributes to Prince Philip.

Prince Edward, a child of Prince Philip, has also served as CGF President and is currently vice-patron.