The International Skating Union (ISU) has signed a four-season extension to its media rights deal with Infront.

Both parties were already locked into a deal until 2023-2024 but this will now stretch until the end of the 2026-2027 campaign.

It covers media rights worldwide except for Canada, Japan, South Korea and the United States - with a new clause added which will now see Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic host China included.

The partnership initially began in 2019 and includes all of the major ISU events in speed skating, short track and figure skating, such as the World, European and Four Continents Championships.

World Cup Speed Skating, World Cup Short Track and the Grand Prix of Figure Skating also fall under the arrangement.

"The ISU is pleased to extend this successful partnership," said ISU President Jan Dijkema.

"We continue to offer fans the opportunity to watch the ISU events through either a rights-holding broadcaster or an ISU livestream in many countries.

The deal now includes Beijing 2022 Winter Olympcic host China for the first time ©Getty Images

"The agreement with Infront underpins our aim to further grow the popularity and exposure of the ISU disciplines worldwide.

"In particular, we are committed to expanding digital content and engagement."

Bruno Marty, the senior vice-president for winter sports at Infront, added: "This prolongation marks another important milestone as a long-term partner of the seven Olympic winter sports federations.

"We look forward to working with the ISU for another four seasons, building on a successful foundation.

"We are happy to extend our collaboration and now include China as part of the agreement, leveraging our experience in this region and continuing to expand the sport to new markets."