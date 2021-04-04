Majority of sporting hosts now planning for 2021 events, IAEH survey claims

The majority of host organisations are planning for the return of major sporting events in 2021, a recent survey by the International Association of Event Hosts (IAEH) has indicated.

The survey, monitoring the impact of the global pandemic, involved IAEH members in Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Middle East, Europe and North America.

The survey was completed by 24 IAEH member organisations between March 8 and 29 this year.

A similar survey was conducted by the IAEH in May 2020 and the most significant difference reported relates to planning for "stadium" events to re-commence.

In 2020, the level of uncertainty was much higher and the large majority (80 per cent) of host organisations reported that there was no planning date for "stadium" events with an audience to re-commence.

In 2021, 76 per cent answered that there is a plan date, with specific restrictions or full capacity.

The support measures also developed significantly since May 2020 and now the majority of host organisations have actively put in place measures to support the events industry.

The findings report that two thirds of members responding currently have cancelled or postponed events no later than September 2021, and only 17 per cent currently have cancelled or postponed events in 2022.

Two thirds of host organisations have already or are planning to allow "stadium" events in 2021.

The closing ceremony of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta - an IAEH survey has shown that two thirds of members are actively planning for stadium events in 2021 ©Getty Images

In Australia and New Zealand "stadium" events have either already re-commenced or are planned to re-commence with full capacity in April 2021.

In Asia, Europe and North America, 25 per cent have plans for "stadium" events to re-commence with full capacity but only late in 2021 or in 2022.

A total of 24 per cent of all respondents have no current plan date for "stadium" events to re-commence.

The majority of these are in Europe.

In terms of restrictions, for members hosting "stadium" events with restrictions, the limits that apply are of no more than 50 per cent capacity.

Some members also reported that restrictions are being imposed according to social distancing rules rather than percentage of capacity.

The majority of host organisations have actively put in place measures to support the events industry.

Half of the organisations reported event-specific initiatives in addition to general national Government support.

Measures are similar across regions including mainly financial aid such as wage subsidy, interest free loans, tax relief, emergency funding, and reimbursement packages.

Members rated the effectiveness of these measures were higher in Australia, New Zealand, Asia and Middle East (seven out of 10) than in Europe and North America (five and a half out of 10).

Half of members responding are using external resources - some based on resources from the World Health Organisation, others based on national or regional advice.

A total of 25 per cent of members responding don't yet have any guidance in place for major events to go ahead.