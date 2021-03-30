Olympic skeleton gold medallist Jim Shea has been charged with a first-degree felony count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

Prosecutors also allege Shea, who won skeleton gold at the 2002 Winter Olympic Games in Salt Lake City, committed two counts of sexual battery, a class 'A' misdemeanour in the United States.

Lawyers for the 52-year-old former world champion told the Park Record newspaper that the charges brought against him in 3rd District Court in Summit County are "completely unfounded".

Shea allegedly touched the child on three separate occasions, according to the Park Record, which cited charging documents.

Jim Shea turned to politics four years after winning Olympic gold at Salt Lake City 2002 ©Getty Images

He could face life in prison if found guilty of the felony charge, while the class 'A' misdemeanour would carry a punishment of up to one year in jail.

Rudy Bautista, one of the lawyers representing Shea in the case, claimed there is "absolutely no corroborating evidence".

"The charging documents use provocative words that do not speak to the specific allegations in this case," he told the Park Record.

"We will be able to show in court that (these charges) are completely unfounded."

Shea, who has not yet been asked to submit a plea, is due to appear in court again on Monday (April 5).

After his retirement from skeleton, Shea began a political career and unsuccessfully campaigned for a seat in the Utah House of Representatives in 2006.