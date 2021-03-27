France's Tess Ledeux and the United States' Colby Stevenson have claimed their first slopestyle International Ski Federation (FIS) Freestyle Ski World Cup titles at the final competition of the season in Silvaplana in Switzerland.

In the women's event, Ledeux ended the season with a 100 per cent win record in slopestyle, claiming her third World Cup victory of 2020-2021.

The Frenchwoman scored 88.75 to claim gold ahead of home favourite Sarah Hoefflin on 86.50.

A second Swiss skier made the podium, after Mathilde Gremaud scored 83.75 on her second attempt to take bronze, less than a point ahead of Britain's Katie Summerhayes in fourth.

The United States' Rell Harwood and Marin Hamill finished fifth and sixth.

Ledeux won the slopestyle title and park and pipe overall title at just 19 years old.

1st place and DOUBLE Crystal Globes for @colbyskier today in Silvaplana Switzerland! 🥇🏆



Alex Hall rounded out the podium in 3rd. For the women, Rell Harwood finished 5th and Marin Hamill in 6th, both finishing top-10 in the @FISfreestyle World Cup standings! 👏 pic.twitter.com/lSD8VPA7Y6 — U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team (@usskiteam) March 27, 2021

In the men's competition, Stevenson won gold with a score of 96.75, securing the slopestyle title.

Norway's Ferdinand Dahl won silver with a score of 93.00 and Stevenson's compatriot Alexander Hall was third with 92.25 points.

Oliwer Magnusson of Sweden, who topped qualification yesterday, finished fourth with Canada's Max Moffatt in fifth.

Stevenson, like Ledeux, secured the park and pipe overall title with the win too.