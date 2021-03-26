The Caribbean Baseball Cup in Curaçao has been pushed back from April to May because of an increase in coronavirus cases on the island.

May 8 to 15 had been given as the new window for the event, which was previously set to begin on April 17.

Curaçao reported more than 200 daily cases of COVID-19 yesterday and the day before, and with the infection rate increasing the Government has introduced a night curfew and banned group sport.

"We understand that it is the right thing to do for everyone," Caribbean Baseball Cup general director Manuel Frías said.

"We have to safeguard the physical integrity of each member of the participating delegations and also of all those who make up the Organising Committee of this cup."

The Caribbean Baseball Cup has new dates ©Caribbean Baseball Federation

Organisers have pledged to work with the Ministry of Health of Curaçao to ensure the event can take place in as safe a manner as possible.

It is set to be the third edition of the Caribbean Baseball Cup and feature nine teams, split across Elite and Development competitions.

The host nation, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Panama and the Dominican Republic are set to compete for the Elite title, with the US Virgin Islands, Haiti, Peru and Chile in the Development draw.

It is a Caribbean Baseball Federation tournament.