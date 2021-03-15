Klingenthal is to stage the final International Ski Federation (FIS) men's Nordic Combined World Cup leg of the season, due to poor weather conditions in Schonach.

The World Cup finale stays in Germany, but will now be in Klingenthal - the town which hosted the last men's World Cup contest more than a month ago.

Dates remain the same, so training and the provisional competition round are scheduled for March 19, with back-to-back World Cups to follow over the next two days.

"After the World Cup in February, both the hill and the cross-country ski run are still in good shape so that proper competitions are possible here," said Alexander Ziron, secretary general of the Organising Committee.

"The Nordic Combined World Cup Finals are one of our season highlights.

"With the current pandemic situation, we are very happy that Klingenthal was able to step in as the host of this event after lack of snow and a warm weather forecast have put the events in Schonach in peril.

"We have now decided to change the formats to two regular individual Gundersen events to give all athletes the chance to participate in two more events in this difficult winter, not only the top 30 in a final individual Gundersen."

Jarl Magnus Riiber is the World Cup leader ©Getty Images

COVID-19 protocols used when Klingenthal staged competition earlier in the season will be employed again.

World Cup legs in Norway were cancelled because of coronavirus-related travel restrictions, meaning there has been no top-level competition since the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships concluded in Oberstdorf at the start of this month.

Germany's Vinzenz Geiger won both World Cup competitions in Klingenthal on February 6 and 7, moving to within 186 points of World Cup leader Jarl Magnus Riiber.

Norway's Riiber is the defending champion.