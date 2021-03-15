The Polish Olympic Committee (POC) has signed a cooperation agreement with the Polish Tourist Organisation to work on initiatives to promote the country.

The agreement was signed by POC President Andrzej Kraśnicki and Rafał Szlachta, President of the Polish Tourist Organisation, and will last until 2024.

Under the terms of the agreement, the organisations will undertake joint activities to promote Poland, sport, culture, tourism and economy in the world.

"There is strength in unity and cooperation," said Kraśnicki.

"I am glad that the Polish Olympic Committee is starting cooperation with the Polish Tourist Organisation.

"I am convinced that together we will do a lot to disseminate knowledge about Poland - our culture, sport, investment and development opportunities, customs, tourism and infrastructure - including sports and accommodation.

"Our common goal is to build the best image of Poland and promote our potential in the world, including during events organised by the Polish Olympic Committee and the International Olympic Movement.

"The Polish Olympic Committee runs many valuable initiatives dedicated to Poles abroad - both in the field of sport and culture.

"These include the Polish diaspora sejmiks and "Polish Days" during the Olympic events organised together with the Ludwik van Beethoven Mrs. Elżbieta Penderecka Association.

"We also publish occasional publications, organise exhibitions and meetings with Olympians.

"I am glad that by carrying out these tasks we can join forces with the Polish Tourist Organisation.

"I am convinced that together we will disseminate knowledge about Poland in the world, show its potential, strength, modernity and tourist values, while spreading the universal values of the Olympic Movement."

The Polish Tourist Organisation is tasked with seeking to attract visitors to the country, with the body responsible for organisation stands at domestic and foreign tourism fairs.

The organisation cooperates with regional and local tourist bodies to promote cities, regions and tourist products among domestic and foreign tourists.

The Polish Tourist Organisation says it publishes materials devoted to Poland in 12 languages that promote active, business and spa tourism and present the tourist attractions of cities and regions, including UNESCO monuments.

"The signing of the agreement by the Polish Tourist Organisation and the Polish Olympic Committee is an important element of using sports events in the promotion of Poland," said Szlachta.

"I believe that thanks to the cooperation with the Polish Olympic Committee, we will manage to encourage even more foreign tourists to come to our country.

"Our goal is also to use POT initiatives to promote the idea of the Olympic Movement.

"We want the jointly organised events to combine tourism, sport, Polish culture and cuisine."

The agreement comes ahead of Poland hosting the third edition of the European Games in 2023.

The Games is set to be held in Kraków and the Małopolska region, although any hosting agreement has yet to be officially confirmed.

Silesia is also expected to have a role in staging the event.