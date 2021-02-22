Commonwealth Sport Canada (CSC) has announced appointments to its leadership team for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Five appointments were made to the leadership team, which will be responsible for the development, planning and execution of Team Canada's mission objectives.

Supported by full-time CSC staff, the team will also oversee the hiring and selection process of a dedicated mission team for Birmingham 2022.

Patrick Kenny, who oversaw the development of marketing and communications standards for the Canada Games from 2005 to 2017, will take up the role of communications team leader.

As operations team leader, Kelly Laframboise is to manage travel requirements, registration and accreditation, Athletes' Village accommodation, mission team office set-up and the relationship with the Birmingham 2022 Organising Committee.

Laframboise has been with CSC since 1989.

Marc Bolduc has been appointed safety and security team leader due to his extensive experience at events such as the Vancouver 2010 and London 2012 Olympic Games, and the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi.

He joined the Canadian Olympic Committee in 2014 as security manager for Youth Olympic, Pan American and Olympic Games.

The health services team leader role has gone to Marni Wesner, who has provided medical services at major domestic and international events such as the World Athletics Championships, Women's World Ice Hockey Championships and World Figure Skating Championships.

She has also served as chief medical officer for Hockey Canada, Skate Canada and Basketball Canada.

Antoine Atallah has been named health services clinic manager and has held the same role for Team Canada at numerous major multi-sport events.

Scott Stevenson is leading the Canadian team at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

"We are off to a great start with this experienced group of leaders," said Scott Stevenson, who was appointed to lead Canada's preparations for Birmingham 2022 earlier this month.

"Last week we came together for our first virtual site visit to Birmingham, meeting with Organising Committee leads in a variety of functional areas.

"I was very excited to observe the way our group represented Commonwealth Sport Canada and our team as we initiated our work together.

"We have a deep talent pool of leaders in Canada and I look forward to working with this group as we build towards Birmingham 2022."

Canada is set to be one of 71 countries participating in the next edition of the Commonwealth Games, scheduled to run from July 28 to August 8 2022.

The twelve-day sporting and cultural event will feature 19 sports and 8 Para-sports, with up to 4,500 athletes taking part.

Canada is one of the most successful nations in Commonwealth Games history, placing third in the all-time medal table with 1,555 medals in total.

The country was represented by 282 athletes at the 2018 Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast, finishing with 15 gold medals, 40 silver and 27 bronze.

Both Hamilton and Victoria in Canada have expressed an interest in hosting a future edition of the Games.