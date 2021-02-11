Ampie Louw, former coach of Oscar Pistorius, dies aged 72 of COVID-19

Ampie Louw, the former coach of multiple Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius, has died at the age of 72.

Ampie Louw Jnr confirmed his father’s passing on social media.

Louw had reportedly been suffering from COVID-19 related issues.

"I hope dad can find peace up there with my mom," Louw Jnr wrote.

"I could not hope for a better dad.

"Until we meet again."

Louw is credited for convincing Pistorius to begin an athletics career and coached the South African to success at the Paralympic Games, as well as setting multiple world records.

Pistorius won six gold medals at the Paralympic Games from his debut at Athens 2004 to London 2012.

He had also become the first double amputee to compete at the Olympic Games, when he was a member of South Africa’s 4x400 metres relay squad at London 2012.

He had been part of the 4x400 metres relay team that had earned silver at the World Championships in Daegu a year earlier.

Ampie Louw had coached Oscar Pistorius to success at the Paralympic Games ©Getty Images

Pistorius was jailed after shooting his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp through a locked door on Valentine's Day in 2013.

He maintained he had mistaken Steenkamp for an intruder and was initially found guilty of manslaughter, before the Supreme Court of Appeal in South Africa overturned the ruling and convicted Pistorius of murder.

He was sentenced to six years in jail in 2016 before his prison term was increased to 13 years and five months in 2017.

The 33-year-old is set to remain in jail until 2023 when he is eligible for parole.

According to South African newspaper The Citizen, Louw said at the time he was shocked at the "heart-breaking events" which led to Steenkamp’s death.

"I am looking forward to the day I can get my boy back on the track," Louw said before the case went to trial.

Louw is also credited for his work supporting other athletes with disabilities.