Cédric Terret has been appointed as the new President of the French University Sports Federation (FFSU) following a vote at the General Assembly.

Terret received 83.67 per cent of the vote at the meeting, which was held via video conference due to coronavirus restrictions.

His appointment comes after a proposal from the FFSU Management Committee.

A new Federal Steering Committee comprising of 24 members, including 10 women, was also elected for a four-year term which is due to expire in 2024.

Terret is currently the deputy director of science and technology of physical sport activities at the University of Bordeaux with a masters degree in business management from the University of Nantes.

📣 L’Assemblée Générale de la @FFSportU réunie hier soir en visioconférence a élu son nouveau Président : @CedricTerret a recueilli 83,67% des voix lors du vote de l’AG.



👉 Découvrez la composition du Comité Directeur fédéral pour l’Olympiade 2021-2024 : https://t.co/Lw5vYmSDQX pic.twitter.com/KGnNqgIsLg — FFSU (@FFSportU) February 5, 2021

He has also graduated with a masters in organisational sociology from the University of Bordeaux.

Since last November, Terret has been President of the Ligue Nouvelle-Aquitaine, which organises university competitions.

He has also been a member of the steering committee at the University of Bordeaux Sports Association since 2014 and has been head of its judo club for three-and-a-half-years.

A statement from the European University Sports Association (EUSA) read: "The EUSA would like to congratulate Mr Terret on his new appointment and wish him and his new board all the very best in their future endeavours."