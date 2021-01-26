The International Cycling Union (UCI) and Santini Cycling Wear have launched a new collection of clothing and accessories for cyclists, sporting the rainbow symbol of the UCI World Championships.

The launch of the collection follows the UCI and Santini announcing the recent renewal and extension of their partnership.

Items designed and manufactured by the Italian company will be available from March in Decathlon shops in Italy, Belgium, Hungary and Switzerland in a dedicated UCI-Santini corner.

The collection will also be available through Decathlon’s online store.

The collection comprises a replica of the UCI world champion’s jersey, a set including a black jersey, shorts and gilet, as well as a range of black and white accessories.

"The joint UCI – Santini initiative in partnership with Decathlon is a magnificent opportunity to take the popularity of our sport beyond its traditional public," said David Lappartient, UCI President.

"The commercialisation of high-quality, attractive and well-priced articles in the rainbow colours, the global symbol of cycling, in a major shop specialising in multisport and leisure, will enable us to reach new categories of bike users.

"This is in line with our desire to promote cycling more widely as outlined in the UCI’s Agenda 2022 and underlying our ‘Ride and Smile’ campaign."

The UCI believe the commercialisation of the rainbow jerseys will help the sport reach new fans ©Getty Images

The Ride and Smile campaign was launched by the UCI in 2019.

The campaign has been aimed at increasing the number of cyclists who ride bikes for different reasons, whether through competitive sport, as a leisure activity or as a means of transport.

The UCI believe the new collection can help make cycling more accessible to the wider public.

"In line with its 'Ride and Smile' campaign, the UCI has chosen to associate with Decathlon to share its passion for cycling," said Monica Santini, Santini Cycling Wear chief executive.

"We are delighted to participate in this initiative via the creation of a line of clothing exclusively designed for a major sports retailer.

"The UCI rainbow stripes will be the stars of the collection - they will appear on each item and will ensure the collection is both unique and aesthetically appealing in the eyes of established and future cyclists."