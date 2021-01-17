Foss-Solevåg ends long wait for first FIS Alpine Ski World Cup win in Flachau

There was another first-time winner in the Austrian resort of Flachau as Norway’s Sebastian Foss-Solevåg claimed a maiden International Ski Federation (FIS) Alpine Ski World Cup victory.

A day after Manual Feller secured his first World Cup win of his career, Foss-Solevåg ended his nine-year wait with success in the second men’s slalom race of the weekend.

Foss-Solevåg, who made his World Cup debut in 2012, had previously only managed four podium places.

But Foss-Solevåg finally got the win he craved so much as he dominated the field, winning in a time of 1min 46.23sec after runs of 53.50 and 52.73.

"It takes time, I have been patient and I've been working hard for a long time," said the 29-year-old.

"It’s a team victory.

"We are the attacking Vikings and we are working together.

"I wouldn’t have won without any of the coaches and teammates.

"It shows that we have a good team spirit."

Sebastian Foss-Solevåg's persistence finally paid off with success in the men's slalom ©Getty Images

Second place went to Marco Schwarz with a time of 1:46.23 after runs of 53.84 and 53.15 as the Austrian claimed his third successive podium.

Frenchman Alexis Pinturault clinched the bronze medal as runs of 54.18 and 53.00 saw him finish on 1:47.18, just under a second behind the winner.

Switzerland’s Loïc Meillard came fourth ahead of Austrian Fabio Gstrein and compatriot Luca Aerni.

The top 10 also featured Henrik Kristoffersen, Sweden’s Kristoffer Jakobsen, Swiss skier Ramon Zenhäusern and Austrian Michael Matt.

Schwarz has replaced Feller at the top of the slalom standings while Pinturault’s podium finish strengthens his bid to win the overall title.

Pinturault leads the way on 718 points ahead of Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde on 560 and Switzerland’s Marco Odermatt on 501.

Flachau stepped in to host the back-to-back men’s slalom competitions after racing was called off in Wengen and Kitzbühel due to outbreaks of coronavirus.

Kitzbühel is now scheduled to stage two downhill contests and a super-G from January 22 to 24.