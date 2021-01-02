World Karate Federation (WKF) President Antonio Espinós has led tributes to Executive Committee member Zhastalap Sanauov, following his death aged 54.

Sanauov had been a WKF Executive Committee member since 2018, and was a former Kazakhstan Karate Federation President.

A seventh-dan black belt, Sanauov also coached Kazakhstan's national team.

"Zhastalap will be truly, truly missed," Espinós said.

"His devotion to karate, his efforts to turn Kazakhstan into a powerhouse of the sport in Asia, and especially his kindness make his passing an irreparable loss for the karate family.

"We will always remember his optimism and generosity.

"He was a true friend for all of us."

Zhastalap Sanauov, fifth from left on the top row, was a member of the World Karate Federation Executive Committee ©WKF

As an athlete, Sanauov represented both Kazakhstan and the Soviet Union in international competitions, before becoming Kazakhstan Karate Federation President in 1994.

He held that role up until 2005, when he became a vice-president.

Since 2013, Sanauov had been a member of the Sports Committee of the Asian Karate Federation.

Away from karate, Sanaouv was a deputy in the Almaty City Government and held a doctorate from the Kazakh Academy of Tourism and Sport Sciences.

The Chinese Karate Association and Kazakhstan's National Olympic Committee have also offered their condolences.