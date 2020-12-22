Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen claimed an emotional win in the International Ski Federation (FIS) Alpine Ski World Cup night slalom in Madonna di Campiglio.

Kristoffersen, who was placed 12th after the first run with a time of 48.59 seconds, showed some impressive skills in his second run in the floodlit event to climb his way to the top of the podium after recording a run of 46.76.

After run one Kristoffersen was 1.25 seconds behind the early leader Sebastian Foss-Solevaag of Norway.

Kristoffersen described his 18th slalom victory and third on Madonna di Campiglio as his most emotional saying: "In the last period I was struggling to ski fast and I was very disappointed. Skiing is my life.

"So it feels amazing to win a race and succeed, even with only one good run."

Foss-Solevaag recorded a solid second run of 48.34, exactly a second slower than his first, to finish in second place overall, 0.33 seconds behind his compatriot, and record his third slalom podium.

It continued a remarkable run of consistency for Foss-Solevaag, who has finished in the top ten in ten of the last 11 races.

Italy's Alex Vinatzer completed the podium on home snow, finishing one hundredth of a second behind Solvaag, to claim a second podium of his career.

After two races Kristoffersen leads the slalom rankings on 140 points, while Alexis Pinturault, who finished sixth on the day, heads into the Christmas break as leader of the overall standings.